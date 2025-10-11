God Vs god, Religion Vs religion, Fear Vs fear. The Devil Copies the Most High/Are We Serving God?

Famine for truth and Righteousness in the last days. How do you find food in a famine? The father of lies is the god of this world. How easy do we think truth to save our soul is found in satan's kingdom? When Jesus said all nations and men will hate us? We be wanting the other gospel the devil has given freedom of religion to? We want to find our own path to God's kingdom? Our carnal mind prefers the devil's way of worshipping God because it does not come at a cost to us.

Isaiah 14:12-14

King James Version

12 How art thou fallen from heaven, O Lucifer, son of the morning! how art thou cut down to the ground, which didst weaken the nations!

13 For thou hast said in thine heart, I will ascend into heaven, I will exalt my throne above the stars of God: I will sit also upon the mount of the congregation, in the sides of the north:

14 I will ascend above the heights of the clouds; I will be like the most High.