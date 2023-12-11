Create New Account
Those Stubborn Facts Vs. Climate Existential Threat Claims
The over-the-top narrative from legacy mainstream media & politicians that U.S. faces a global warming and climate change existential threat is without empirical evidence..... Article Link: https://www.c3headlines.com/2023/12/us-climate-existential-threat-still-awol.html

Keywords
scienceclimate changeglobal warmingexistential threat

