Efrat Fenigson Interviews Eva Vlaardingerbroek: The Challenges Of Being Dissident Voices

My guest today is Eva Vlaardingerbroek, a Dutch lawyer and political commentator on a mission to fight the eradication of our freedom and fundamental rights. Eva is an activist, and an important dissident voice of totalitarianism. We had a dynamic chat, see topics below.
Eva and I discuss the challenges of being dissident voices and the personal cost of speaking out against the mainstream narrative. We also explore types of Bitcoiners and the importance of understanding the principles behind Bitcoin. We then delve into the farmers' movement in the Netherlands, and the dangers of CBDCs and the dystopian future that may unfold. Despite the challenges, we find hope in higher truths and connections with like-minded individuals.
00:00 - Introduction & reunion
02:00 - Dissident voices: the price & the mission
05:10 - The challenges of consistency in light of “the new thing”
08:00 - Eva’s background in debate & politics
10:00 - Cognitive dissonance & speaking the truth
12:00 - Eva’s participation at the Bitcoin conference
16:00 - Bitcoin’s downsides & upsides. Blue, red & orange pills
17:50 - The farmers’ movement & resisting agendas
24:00 - #CBDC: threat to individual freedom and privacy, leading to a dystopian future
28:00 - EU & globalists vision: Vaxx passports, Digital IDs, Carbon allowances, CBDCs
33:00 - Climate agenda & trusting the experts
36:30 - Connecting #Bitcoin to Hope & Resistance
39:00 - Finding hope & faith, and the commitment to speak out
