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Covid19'un Ölümcüllük Oranı %3,4'ten Çok Çok Daha Düşük | Prof.Dr.John Ioannidis - Stanford Üni.
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28 views • April 29, 2020
Soru: Covid-19 'un ölümcüllüğü ve bulaşıcılığı hakkında ne söyleyebiliriz? Dünya Sağlık Örgütünün başlarda iddia ettiği gibi %3,4 gibi yüksek oranlarda mı? Ölüm oranı mevsimsel gripten daha mı yüksek?
Cevap: Aldığımız veri ve bilgiye dayanarak söyleyebiliriz ki virüsün ölümcüllük oranı %3,4'ten çok çok daha düşük. Hatta %0,9'dan bile daha düşük olduğunu düşünüyoruz.
26.03.2020 tarihli video
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Haber Sitemiz
► https://www.coronagercegi.com
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Alternatif Video Kanallarımız
► https://youtube.com/c/CoronaGercegi
► https://bitchute.com/channel/CoronaGercegi
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► Kaynak/Source: https://youtu.be/fRUAC98Ph4I
► Kaynak/Source: https://youtu.be/d6MZy-2fcBw (00:03:47 - 00:06:21)
Cevap: Aldığımız veri ve bilgiye dayanarak söyleyebiliriz ki virüsün ölümcüllük oranı %3,4'ten çok çok daha düşük. Hatta %0,9'dan bile daha düşük olduğunu düşünüyoruz.
26.03.2020 tarihli video
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Haber Sitemiz
► https://www.coronagercegi.com
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Alternatif Video Kanallarımız
► https://youtube.com/c/CoronaGercegi
► https://bitchute.com/channel/CoronaGercegi
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
► Kaynak/Source: https://youtu.be/fRUAC98Ph4I
► Kaynak/Source: https://youtu.be/d6MZy-2fcBw (00:03:47 - 00:06:21)
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