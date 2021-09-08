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Victorian government may impose 'profoundly serious restrictions on free speech'
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21 views • September 08, 2021
Sky News Australia - 8 Sept 2021
Liberal Senator James Paterson says the Victorian government could impose some "profoundly serious" restrictions on free speech.
It comes amid news the Victorian government will be banning public displays of Nazi symbols.
According to Sky News host Paul Murray, that's just the "headline".
"But the devil in the detail is that in Victoria they are looking forward to criminalising ... people who vilify certain groups, or ridicule certain groups," he said.
Discussing the issue, Mr Paterson told Mr Murray this is a "tactic" from the Andrews government.
"They have latched on to something that everyone is opposed to, everyone is offended by ... and yet they've billed in underneath that a whole lot more than that," Mr Paterson said.
"If they proceed as they appear that they are going to, these would be the most draconian restrictions on free speech ... in the country."
Liberal Senator James Paterson says the Victorian government could impose some "profoundly serious" restrictions on free speech.
It comes amid news the Victorian government will be banning public displays of Nazi symbols.
According to Sky News host Paul Murray, that's just the "headline".
"But the devil in the detail is that in Victoria they are looking forward to criminalising ... people who vilify certain groups, or ridicule certain groups," he said.
Discussing the issue, Mr Paterson told Mr Murray this is a "tactic" from the Andrews government.
"They have latched on to something that everyone is opposed to, everyone is offended by ... and yet they've billed in underneath that a whole lot more than that," Mr Paterson said.
"If they proceed as they appear that they are going to, these would be the most draconian restrictions on free speech ... in the country."
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