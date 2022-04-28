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NIGHT SHADOWS 04272022 -- God's Hand is stretched out upon all the nations. Nuclear War Warnings and Solar Anomalies
NIGHT SHADOWS
NIGHT SHADOWS
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181 views • April 28, 2022
So here we are at April 27th, 2022, and more and more world leaders are warning EVERYONE that nuclear war is now a very real possibility and USA/BABYLON/NATO are willfully pushing Russia into a world war, because the "elite" within Global Deep State need a war for the world to enter the GREAT RESET, AKA "NEW WORLD ORDER", This is all in the "script" from long ago, as God's Hand is stretched out upon all the nations and they, including Israel and Babylon/America will respond to the circumstances God places them in. He allows the RICH MEN OF THE EARTH to accomplish their plan "to a degree" with many a twist and turn to get there. So we wait, we watch, and we pray always to be found worthy to stand before the Son of Man and ESCAPE all these things that are to come upon the Earth. Meanwhile apostasy grows. Earth changes abound, solar anomalies continue and more...

Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:

Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI  54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317

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escapeearthchangesnuclearwarstewartbestnightshadowslarrytaylorsunanomaliesgodshandisstretchedout
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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