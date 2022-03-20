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Stepnoye, Ukraine is littered with Equipment & Bodies of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Destroyed by Russian Troops. Liberated Residents Happy Atrocities committed by Ukraine forces is OVER .032022
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290 views • March 20, 2022
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Stepnoye is littered with equipment and bodies of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed by our troops
The DPR army, with the support of Russian troops, liberated the village of Stepnoye. Local residents are happy with their liberators and vied with each other to talk about the atrocities committed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in relation to the civilian population.
Stepnoye is littered with equipment and bodies of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed by our troops
The DPR army, with the support of Russian troops, liberated the village of Stepnoye. Local residents are happy with their liberators and vied with each other to talk about the atrocities committed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in relation to the civilian population.
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