Would somebody tell Zalenski that Nobody cares about Ukraine anymore - Go Away Loser - -did you know they say he played the piano with his penis ! Watch him shake for your viewing pleasure

No more money for you Asshole . Do you remember the videos where he was dancing with his gay trans partners and they were all dressed in black leather. ? I can not believe someone has not killed him yet.
All those million dollar properties in Miami most likely will not be enjoyed by him as he will most likely be assassinated at some point. Bye Bye Asshole.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.