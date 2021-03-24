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COVID-19 VACCINE: A PLANETARY GENOCIDE PROJECT
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260 views • March 24, 2021
http://mcreveil.org/index_vcv_en.html The father of Covid-19 is Doctor Fréderic Tangy, Director of Vaccine Innovation at the Institut Pasteur.What’s on the menu for this vaccine? Here’s a summary of the calamities of the vaccine they want to inject into your body: The vaccine, once injected will not have an immediate effect. It is only later that you will die of malaria, AIDS, or any other disease against which your immune system can no longer do anything. Finally, by the forced creation of an immunodeficiency this vaccine will take away all means of curing any disease, the perfect crime against humanity.
- 4 fragments of HIV1, the AIDS virus, which give vaccinated people AIDS syndrome and the resulting Immunodeficiency;
- DNA sequences from the germ of malaria which give malaria to vaccinated people;
- 157 additional DNA and protein sequences, (see patent US 8.243.718 B2) the presence and role of which are unexplained;
- Nanoparticles that will allow definitive control of people vaccinated thanks to 5G.
ChAdOx1 n-Cov-19 vaccine that they want to inject into your body contains:
- ChAdOx1 n-Cov-19: Covid-19 coronavirus carried by the ChAdOx1 adenovirus vector;
- Nanoparticles: describe in Microsoft patent PCT/US 2019/038084, which will allow controlling you thanks to 5G;
- Preservative disinfectants: either Thimerosal or Formaldehyde and antibiotics.
Covid-19 is an artificial coronavirus made in France by the Institut Pasteur from natural Sars-CoV, coronavirus. Covid-19 is the result of several genetic manipulations of a strain of coronavirus Sars-CoV associated with severe acute respiratory syndrome SRAS resulting from a sample, collected from bronchoalveolar washings of Sars infected patients by scientists of the Institut Pasteur, before 2003, at the French hospital in Hanoi (Vietnam).
- 4 fragments of HIV1, the AIDS virus, which give vaccinated people AIDS syndrome and the resulting Immunodeficiency;
- DNA sequences from the germ of malaria which give malaria to vaccinated people;
- 157 additional DNA and protein sequences, (see patent US 8.243.718 B2) the presence and role of which are unexplained;
- Nanoparticles that will allow definitive control of people vaccinated thanks to 5G.
ChAdOx1 n-Cov-19 vaccine that they want to inject into your body contains:
- ChAdOx1 n-Cov-19: Covid-19 coronavirus carried by the ChAdOx1 adenovirus vector;
- Nanoparticles: describe in Microsoft patent PCT/US 2019/038084, which will allow controlling you thanks to 5G;
- Preservative disinfectants: either Thimerosal or Formaldehyde and antibiotics.
Covid-19 is an artificial coronavirus made in France by the Institut Pasteur from natural Sars-CoV, coronavirus. Covid-19 is the result of several genetic manipulations of a strain of coronavirus Sars-CoV associated with severe acute respiratory syndrome SRAS resulting from a sample, collected from bronchoalveolar washings of Sars infected patients by scientists of the Institut Pasteur, before 2003, at the French hospital in Hanoi (Vietnam).
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