Jesse Watters | Democrats want to make mind control great again. Hillary Clinton said we have to deprogram you and so this weekend, the deprogramming officially commenced.





The left will tell you Biden’s young, popular and if you protest him, you’re a domestic terrorist, who the FBI will visit. So don’t believe your eyes, don’t do your own research- just sit back and make yourself comfortable, while the media spoon-feeds you the approved story line.





