Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Jesse Watters | Democrats want to make mind control great again.
channel image
GalacticStorm
2194 Subscribers
Shop now
54 views
Published 15 hours ago

Jesse Watters | Democrats want to make mind control great again. Hillary Clinton said we have to deprogram you and so this weekend, the deprogramming officially commenced.


The left will tell you Biden’s young, popular and if you protest him, you’re a domestic terrorist, who the FBI will visit. So don’t believe your eyes, don’t do your own research- just sit back and make yourself comfortable, while the media spoon-feeds you the approved story line.


@JesseBWatters

https://x.com/JesseBWatters/status/1752142278334795791?s=20

Keywords
mind controljesse wattersillegal psyops

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket