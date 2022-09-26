© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Covid vaccines contain graphene oxide and it is toxic to humans. It is not listed in its composition and is denied by the media, as well as by governmental institutions.The purpose of the covid vaccine is:
The extermination of part of the population and neuronal control.
▪️Technical report of Dr. Campra:
https://www.laquintacolumna.info/docs/docs/campra-informe-tecnico-en.pdf
▪️Toxicity report:
https://www.laquintacolumna.info/docs/docs/campra-informe-toxicidad-en.pdf
▪️Dr. Campra evidenced the existence of the material using micro-Raman technique:
https://rumble.com/v1iq9ul-pablo-campra-identified-and-evidenced-the-existence-of-graphene-in-the-vacc.html
▪️Graphene-based carbon nanotubes in the Pfizer vaccine:
https://rumble.com/v1h358x-self-assembled-graphene-based-carbon-nanotubes-in-pfizer-vaccine..html
▪️We have all been fooled:
https://rumble.com/v1kc00d-graphene-oxide-is-being-inoculated-into-covid-vaccines-to-control-the-popul.html
Source @La Quinta Columna International