Covid vaccines contain graphene oxide and it is toxic to humans
The Prisoner
Published 2 months ago
Covid vaccines contain graphene oxide and it is toxic to humans. It is not listed in its composition and is denied by the media, as well as by governmental institutions.The purpose of the covid vaccine is:

The extermination of part of the population and neuronal control.

▪️Technical report of Dr. Campra:

https://www.laquintacolumna.info/docs/docs/campra-informe-tecnico-en.pdf

▪️Toxicity report:

https://www.laquintacolumna.info/docs/docs/campra-informe-toxicidad-en.pdf

▪️Dr. Campra evidenced the existence of the material using micro-Raman technique:

https://rumble.com/v1iq9ul-pablo-campra-identified-and-evidenced-the-existence-of-graphene-in-the-vacc.html

▪️Graphene-based carbon nanotubes in the Pfizer vaccine:

https://rumble.com/v1h358x-self-assembled-graphene-based-carbon-nanotubes-in-pfizer-vaccine..html

▪️We have all been fooled:

https://rumble.com/v1kc00d-graphene-oxide-is-being-inoculated-into-covid-vaccines-to-control-the-popul.html

Source @La Quinta Columna International

covid vaccinegraphene oxidela quinta columna international

