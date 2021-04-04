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Ohio Issues #8: Bill Introduced to Prohibit Vaccine Passports
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210 views • April 04, 2021
Here we go again:
Message for Reps:
Stop any and all efforts to implement vaccine passports and push back at any remaining COVID restrictions. Enough is enough. Things will not go back to normal until we make them.
Contact Reps:
https://www.usa.gov/elected-officials/
Where to find me:
https://linktr.ee/heraclius610
SubscribeStar:
https://www.subscribestar.com/heraclius610
My gaming channels:
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8p2ehUxSElFQ/
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@Heraclius610Gaming:e
Message for Reps:
Stop any and all efforts to implement vaccine passports and push back at any remaining COVID restrictions. Enough is enough. Things will not go back to normal until we make them.
Contact Reps:
https://www.usa.gov/elected-officials/
Where to find me:
https://linktr.ee/heraclius610
SubscribeStar:
https://www.subscribestar.com/heraclius610
My gaming channels:
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8p2ehUxSElFQ/
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@Heraclius610Gaming:e
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