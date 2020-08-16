Trump Considers Snowden Return, 3182

Good Sunday morning , I’m still reporting on the coup.

There were several very interesting topics inside the Trump press conference yesterday, including that he may be considering a pardon for Edward Snowden.

But first, despite the collusion between the Desperados and the Chicoms to sink the rampaging Trump economy with the COVID shutdown, despite the masks, the American economy has a lot of pent up energy that is now releasing itself in a true V-shaped recovery.

[insert to: “… are happening.”]

Trump the football fan, than made some very interesting remarks on not just the fate of college football, but pro football and even pro basketball as well.

[insert to: “… if they don’t wise up.”]

Trump then got an unexpected question from the assembled reporters on Edward Snowden.

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I’m still reporting from just outside the citadel of American freedom. Good day.

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