Revelation Red Pill Academy 8 Exposing Rapture Origins: Irving, Margaret MacDonald, Darby & Scofield

THE ORIGIN OF THE PRE-TRIBULATION RAPTURE That's the way the "rapture" is usually presented. But is that how Jesus announced He would return? Will He come back physically in two phases - one, secret and unexpected, "for" His saints, to rapture them away; and a second, publicly "with" His saints? Is this "rapture" really the "hope" of the Church as the preachers are wont to proclaim? Let me give you the history of how this theory got started.Follow Along Here:LIVE every Friday at 6:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News on Youtube: Masfaith3.Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian", commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.American Patriotism Is the furtherance of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.