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Christian Quotes... Ellen G White Said... “Christ is a “tried stone.” Those who trust in Him, He never disappoints.”
Books Written by Ellen G White
The Desire Of Ages Hardcover - https://amzn.to/3ANJMmQ
Prophets and Kings (Conflicts of the Ages) - https://amzn.to/3ALBmfp
PATRIARCHS AND PROPHETS - https://amzn.to/3ca4D9k
The Acts of the Apostles Hardcover - https://amzn.to/3P9qexp
The Great Controversy (1911) Paperback - https://amzn.to/3yyRGh3