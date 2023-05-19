FBI Tacitly Admits Durham Report Accurate: George Papadopoulos Speaks Out On Russia Collusion HOAX

Stew Peters Show





May 18, 2023





The FBI has become a nationwide criminal enterprise and is the enemy of the American people.

George Papadopoulos is back to talk about how the Durham report proves his innocence.

Durham’s report laid out a road map for Congress to follow and investigate.

It’s time for Republicans in Congress like Jim Jordan to stop talking and take action.

The DOJ recently indicted and arrested Charles McGonigal who was the head of the FBI’s counter intel office in New York.

It is still unknown as to why they arrested McGonigal and what’s going to come out at trial.

John Durham’s report was full of strategic omissions that Congress must get him to address under oath.

The FBI must be defunded and completely restructured from top to bottom.

Now that the Deep State’s crimes have been completely exposed they will become more and more reckless.

They do not care they’ve been caught and will double down on their weaponization of government.

How long will the American people allow this blatant lawlessness to continue?

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2ojnc8-fbi-tacitly-admits-durham-report-accurate-george-papadopoulos-speaks-out-on.html