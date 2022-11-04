AMERICA FIRST VS PAUL RYAN ESTABLISHMENT IN WISCONSIN

In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels





Nov 3, 2022





The establishment is trying to submarine yet another America First candidate. This time with Paul Ryan leading the charge. Adam Steen is Trump endorsed and running a write in for a Battleground Wisconsin House seat. His opponent who only beat him by 262 votes in the primary election is backed by Never Trumper Paul Ryan, Ronna Romney McDaniel and the establishment is trying to keep nearly 20 year incumbent Robin Voss in the seat. The democrats didn’t even run anyone in the primary because they had Voss. The America First movement is being crushed by the GOP establishment.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1raulq-america-first-vs-paul-ryan-establishment-in-wisconson.html