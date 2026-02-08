BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 85: Sin Creeps Back
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
131 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • 1 day ago

When Sanballat, Tobiah and Geshem learned that the walls of Jerusalem had been rebuilt, they tried to lure Nehemiah into a trap and kill him. When that failed, they tried intimidation and false accusations.

Politics is truly an ugly business and Nehemiah went to God in prayer. The political leaders of Jerusalem were compromised despite the best efforts of Ezra. They were only interested in money and power and could not have cared less about God. Nehemiah appointed his brother as governor and returned to Susa.

After a while he visited Jerusalem and found the Jews had corrupted themselves again. He reestablished order and ominously asked the Lord to remember the men who were living in rebellion. Having set things in order, he left for the final time.

Nehemiah’s earthly purpose was to establish the Jews and Jerusalem in purity but history would reveal that the descendants of Abraham are stiff-necked and they would undermine Nehemiah’s best efforts as well.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2022/RLJ-1880.pdf

RLJ-1880 -- OCTOBER 2, 2022

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


Keywords
godjerusalemprayerjewsrebellionabrahamezrawallsrebuiltcorruptednehemiahdescendants
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study finds nearly 40% of cancers worldwide could be prevented

Study finds nearly 40% of cancers worldwide could be prevented

Laura Harris
The grandparent advantage: How babysitting boosts brain health in seniors

The grandparent advantage: How babysitting boosts brain health in seniors

Ava Grace
10 Simple and natural treatments for eczema

10 Simple and natural treatments for eczema

Laura Harris
Explosive Epstein emails claim Bill Gates caught STD from &#8220;Russian girls,&#8221; sought antibiotics for Melinda

Explosive Epstein emails claim Bill Gates caught STD from “Russian girls,” sought antibiotics for Melinda

Kevin Hughes
U.S. grows more dependent on foreign mineral imports, USGS report finds

U.S. grows more dependent on foreign mineral imports, USGS report finds

Laura Harris
The Great Reveal: Exposing the globalist deception and reclaiming human sovereignty

The Great Reveal: Exposing the globalist deception and reclaiming human sovereignty

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy