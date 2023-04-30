Geoengineering Advocate David Keith Basically Saying “We Can End The Lives Of Tens Of Thousands Of People A Year Thanks To Chemtrails - This Is Our Decision!”

MIRRORED from Charles Pearl

24 Sept 2015

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=37jKzec4u2g&ab_channel=CharlesPearl



THE COLBERT REPORT: DAVID KEITH "A Case For Climate Engineering"

12/09/2013 VIEWS: 30,958

"A Case For Climate Engineering" author David Keith explains his proposal to use geoengineering as a means of slowing climate change. (6:25)

During an interview Davide Keith declared publicly in English 'we may end up killing 10s of thousands of people a year that is our decision' Implying we can end the lives of tens of thousands of people a year thanks to chemtrails this is our decision!

David Keith in his own words “we may end up killing 10s of thousands…”

This is irrefutable proof that chemtrails are not intended to protect us from global warming but are intended to increase respiratory diseases!

David Keith has worked in climate geoengineering, energy technology and public policy for twenty-five years. His work focuses on the science, technology and public policy of solar geoengineering. He won first prize in Canada's National Physics Competition, won the MIT Award for Excellence in Experimental Physics, and was one of TIME magazine's Environmental Heroes. David is Professor of Applied Physics at Harvard's School of Engineering and Applied Sciences and Professor of Public Policy at Harvard Kennedy School. He is also the founder of Carbon Engineering, a company developing technology for capturing CO2 from ambient air. Best known for his work on the science, technology and public policy of solar geoengineering, David has worked from the climate impacts of large-scale wind power to an early critique of hydrogen fuel prospects. David's hardware engineering projects include the first atom interferometer, a high-precision infrared spectrometer for NASA's ER-2, and currently the development of CO2 capture pilot plants for the engineering of the carbon. David teaches courses on science and technology policy and energy and environmental systems where he has delivered to students around the world through an online course on edX. He has written for the public with MIT Press's A Case for Climate Engineering. Based in Cambridge, David spends about a third of his time in Canmore, Alberta.