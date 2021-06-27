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Breathtaking & Heartening: Massive Freedom Rally Overwhelms London – June 26, 2021
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40 views • June 27, 2021
A huge crowd has descended on central London today to make their feelings known to the Government about the endless restrictions we have been living under since March last year. They are also calling for Matt Hancock to resign following revelations that he kissed an aide despite regulations banning intimate contact being in force at the time.
MSM fail to accurately report on the biggest anti lockdown protest yet
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1dhAhFruvjk
MSM fail to accurately report on the biggest anti lockdown protest yet
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1dhAhFruvjk
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