A group of Russian paratroopers from the 98th Airborne Division captured a strategic position of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the village of Khromovo on the Bahmut-Chasov Yar highway in a sudden attack.
An interesting detail: Unmanned aerial vehicles accompanied the fighters throughout the assault, providing reconnaissance and supply drops.
