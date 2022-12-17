China Now Bans Wine, Tea, Foods From Taiwan

https://gnews.org/articles/594173
摘要：12/13/2022 After banning aquatic products imported from Taiwan without warning a few days ago, China has now expanded the ban to a batch of Taiwanese products, including the well-known Taiwan beer Kinmen sorghum.
