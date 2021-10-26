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JERM WARFARE WITH ROMAN BYSTRIANYK - DISSOLVING VACCINE ILLUSIONS
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41 views • October 26, 2021
Credit to Jerm Warfare
Dissolving Illusions details facts and figures from long-overlooked medical journals, books, newspapers, and other sources. Using myth-shattering graphs, this book shows that vaccines, antibiotics, and other medical interventions are not responsible for the increase in lifespan and the decline in mortality from infectious diseases. If the medical profession could systematically misinterpret and ignore key historical information, the question must be asked, “What else is ignored and misinterpreted today?”
https://dissolvingillusions.com
https://odysee.com/@jermwarfare:2
Dissolving Illusions details facts and figures from long-overlooked medical journals, books, newspapers, and other sources. Using myth-shattering graphs, this book shows that vaccines, antibiotics, and other medical interventions are not responsible for the increase in lifespan and the decline in mortality from infectious diseases. If the medical profession could systematically misinterpret and ignore key historical information, the question must be asked, “What else is ignored and misinterpreted today?”
https://dissolvingillusions.com
https://odysee.com/@jermwarfare:2
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