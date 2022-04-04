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4/3/2022 Miles Guo: What kind of threats will the HQ series anti-missile system deployed by the CCP in Serbia pose to NATO and the US? The CCP will set up the HQ series missiles system in the Balkans, the Middle East, and the small countries near the Middle East. Only the HQ missile system uses the CCP’s BeiDou Navigation Satellite System