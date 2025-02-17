BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WELCOME TO THE UNITED STATES OF ISRAEL - PART 1: INTRODUCTION AND JD VANCE
What is happening
What is happening
2 months ago


Pariah Media

Unpacking the Trump Cabinet: A Web of Influence and Deceit?

Join us for a multi-part series by Samantha Costello, as we delve into the intriguing world of President Donald J. Trump's cabinet picks and key associates. With a roster of billionaires, CEOs, and politicians, Trump's inner circle raises more questions than answers. What drives these appointments? Is it a quest for public service or a strategic play towards a scripted biblical outcome?

As we explore the backgrounds and connections of Trump's team, we'll examine the eerie parallels between his rise to power and the infamous Operation Trust, a historical deception that manipulated public perception. Could the "saviour president" narrative be another cleverly crafted illusion?

In this series, we'll scrutinize the cast of characters surrounding Trump.

As we navigate the complex web of alliances and interests, we'll seek to uncover the truth behind Trump's cabinet selections. Join us on this journey as we separate facts from fiction and shed light on the forces shaping America's future.

trumpvaccineisraelaigenocidewhojewgavipart 1imfmuskwefoperation warp speedmrnajd vanceunited states of israelsamantha costellopariahmediabils gatessaviour president
