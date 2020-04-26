How Humanity is Controlled, Kill Switches, AI; Body, Cell & Brain Frequency w/Dr. Cyrus Parsa (2of2)

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See part 1: https://youtu.be/AG7eI77w4Pw
Dr. Cyrus Parsa joins the program to discuss years of research that eventually led him to realize that humanity was on a collusion course with self destruction. He explains who is behind this agenda and how we can work to slow and eventually end this madness. You can learn more about Dr. Cyrus Parsa at https://theaiorganization.com/
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MUSIC CREDITS: "A Tale of Vengeance" by Aakash Gandhi licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
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