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Dr. Bonnie Henry Clearly Contradicts Herself
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33 views • April 02, 2021
In this short clip Dr. Bonnie Henry, British Columbia's top doc claims she has never said don't wear a mask. Thanks to video and being in front of the camera so often, it is clear she has either a memory problem or a truthfulness problem.
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