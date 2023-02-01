Alex Jones should interview Roger Stone about Moon Landing

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What did Nixon & Roger Stone talk about regarding Moon Landing? Did Johnson not seek a 2nd Term because he is from Texas & there was too much to lose if the Fake Moon Landing were to come to light ... so he punted to Nixon. More https://gab.com/SvenVonErick contact me if you think you would like to do an audio interview for posting on my GAB . Com