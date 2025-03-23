Decision-Making Responsibility (Legal Custody) – Parenting Arrangements

Who decides your child’s education, health care, and religious upbringing after separation? In Ontario, this is called decision-making responsibility—formerly known as legal custody.





📌 In this video, we explain:

✔ What sole decision-making responsibility means

✔ How joint decision-making works

✔ Why clarity in your separation agreement is essential





🎯 Make informed parenting choices that support your child’s well-being.





🔗 Learn more: https://separationagreementontario.ca/separation-agreement-parenting-arrangements/

📞 Call (647) 254-0909 for expert legal help in Ontario.





#LegalCustody #ParentingArrangements #SeparationAgreement #OntarioFamilyLaw