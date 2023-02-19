Your Royal Priesthood is essential in prayer

1Thess lesson 53. The Believer is given a priesthood at salvation along with all other grace gifts. Your prayer life is alive and active through that office. Spiritual warfare calls for prayer warriors this does not happen for the immature Believer.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.