Boost your intake of beneficial phytonutrients with a natural superfood powder blend

To help boost your intake of beneficial phytonutrients, the Groovy Bee Store is proud to introduce Groovy Bee® Organic Garden Harvest Blend Powder.



This potent superfood powder blend makes it easier than ever to enjoy the combined nutritional benefits of 10 of the best organic berries, fruits and vegetables for optimal health.



Nutritious and delicious, our superfood powder blend is a healthy addition to your favorite shakes, smoothies, juices and other beverages.



Shop at GroovyBee.com.