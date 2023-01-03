1.3.23 It WON’T be BORING forever! GOP storm, TELEVISED collapse, AG fired, FAUCI files coming, PRAY

LT of And We Know
January 3, 2023
The collapse on the field of the NFL sparked huge outcries on the VAX, stirring up hate from VAX supporters, we have been promised that the boredom of the past few years will go away, GOP picking up steam, Hobbs, Scotland accepts pedo, USA forces kids to learn about other sexes… here we go
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v23plpe-1.3.23-it-wont-be-boring-forever-gop-storm-televised-collapse-ag-fired-fauc.html
