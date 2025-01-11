Seven Months Without Burying Wassim





He was about to complete his twenty-second year just days after his martyrdom. The family of the martyr Wassim Abu 'Adi, from the village of Kafr Ni'ma, west of Ramallah, did not extinguish the candle of his birthday this year. The fire in their hearts will not be extinguished until they bury their son, whose body has been detained in the occupation’s refrigeration units for more than six months.

Interview: The father of the martyr Wassim Abu 'Adi

Reporting: Momen. Somrain

Filmed: 05/01/2025

