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WE'RE BACK: Breaking On The Daily #45
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106 views • January 04, 2021
Stories of The Day:
https://archive.vn/eAj2J
https://archive.vn/1K1dZ
https://archive.vn/eV42B
https://archive.vn/aOInl
https://archive.vn/3UvND
https://archive.vn/7Nob9
Timestamps:
0:00 Intro
1:00 Trump Raffensperger call gets overblown by legacy media
10:15 How the Progressive Democrats displayed their cowardice over the break
18:44 US National Security Adviser says Covid came from Wuhan lab
24:16 Outro
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Gab: https://gab.com/kelkidman
#China #Covid #Socialists #Trump
For those down here, watch Kamen Rider. ;)
https://archive.vn/eAj2J
https://archive.vn/1K1dZ
https://archive.vn/eV42B
https://archive.vn/aOInl
https://archive.vn/3UvND
https://archive.vn/7Nob9
Timestamps:
0:00 Intro
1:00 Trump Raffensperger call gets overblown by legacy media
10:15 How the Progressive Democrats displayed their cowardice over the break
18:44 US National Security Adviser says Covid came from Wuhan lab
24:16 Outro
Subscribe on a good platform like BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kelkidman/
Follow me on Twitter for occasional trashy tweets: https://twitter.com/KelKidman
Follow me on Parler to watch me never use it: https://parler.com/profile/Kelkidman/
Also Have a Lbry account if you like that kind of thing: https://lbry.tv/@kelkidman:2
Watch My Streams on DLive: https://dlive.tv/KelKidman
I also have Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kelkidman
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-317675
Minds: https://www.minds.com/kelkidman/
Gab: https://gab.com/kelkidman
#China #Covid #Socialists #Trump
For those down here, watch Kamen Rider. ;)
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