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Socialist Republic Of Victoria Australia Sees Farms Turned Into 'Campsites' !!!!!
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60 views • August 09, 2021
Yes folks . . . believe it or not this is true . . . . another state in Australia has completely lost its marbles and going full on socialist . . . whats yours is mine, whats mine is mine . . . you won't own nothing and you'll be happy!!!! Tell that to the farmers in the middle of these shenanigans!!!
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