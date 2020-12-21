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How to Use and Edit Titles in DaVinci Resolve 17 for 2021
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6 views • December 21, 2020
Quick tutorial on how to use titles, where to find them, how you can edit them, and advanced settings you can find on the fusion page for titles.
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Timestamps:
0:00 What to Expect
0:37 Where to Find Titles
1:31 Add Title to Timeline
2:19 Editing Titles
4:44 Fusion Page Nodes for More Settings
8:15 Adjusting Visually with Setting Gizmos
◢◤◣◥ Chris Recommends ◢◤◣◥
Get Skillshare Courses Free for 14 Days ►► https://www.skillshare.com/r/user/christutorials
ProtonVPN ►►https://go.getproton.me/SHDO
◢◤◣◥ See My Full Software Courses ◢◤◣◥
http://christutorials.teachable.com
https://www.udemy.com/user/chris-navarre/
https://www.skillshare.com/r/user/christutorials
➣ Follow Me On
YouTube ►►https://www.youtube.com/user/darkskeletontuts
Minds ►►https://www.minds.com/register?referrer=ChrisTutorials
Steemit ►► https://steemit.com/@christutorials/
Gab.ai ►► https://gab.ai/ChrisTutorials
Bitchute ►►https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hU2elaB5u3kB/
Timestamps:
0:00 What to Expect
0:37 Where to Find Titles
1:31 Add Title to Timeline
2:19 Editing Titles
4:44 Fusion Page Nodes for More Settings
8:15 Adjusting Visually with Setting Gizmos
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