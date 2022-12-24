https://gnews.org/articles/617189
Summary：【AMFEST 2022】12/20/2022 Prince Li’s passionate speech at AMFEST 2022: Not all Chinese students are spies, most of us came for freedom. The rule of law and faith in God in America are not for sale, and God want us to fight with evil.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.