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Dmitry Medvedev: Apocalypse’s first angel has blown his trumpet
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166 views • August 26, 2022

The former president of Russia is clearly a believer in Jesus Christ. Once again, Dimitry Medvedev referred to the Book of the Revelation of Jesus Christ while answering a question about the Ukraine war and World War III. Meanwhile, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church wants the Russian Duma to outlaw all homosexual propaganda.

In the USA, Mark Zuckerberg admitted that Facebook censored everybody who posted comments about Hunter Biden's laptop. And the people who sold Ashley Biden's abandoned diary have been convicted of felonies and are facing prison time. It's just another day in a world that has gone insane.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 8/26/22.


It’s the Final Day! The day when Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day!

https://rickwiles.com/final-day

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facebookjesus christangeltrunewscensoredww3hunter bidenmark zuckerbergrevelationtrumpetlaptoporthodox churchrick wilesdoc burkhartashley bidenrussian dumaukraine wardimitry medvedevhomosexual propaganda
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