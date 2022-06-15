Organizing Continuous Logistical Support - Food Prep, Haircuts and Showers for Russian Military. - 061522

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Organizing continuous logistical support to Russian Armed Forces units in the field during the special military operation
🍞Military personnel of the Western Military District organise uninterrupted food preparation, bread baking, washing of personnel, repair and refuelling of equipment.
◽️ Particular attention is paid to support troops operating at significant distances from temporary deployment and deployment sites.