© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Want adverse reactions to stop? CDC says nooooo problem!
Follow
0
Share
Report
70 views • May 21, 2021
Principia Scientific International - Published on May 20, 2021
If you were wondering how far the CDC would go to hide and/or obfuscate the true numbers of adverse reactions to the dangerous experimental COVID19 jab take a look at this video.
If you were wondering how far the CDC would go to hide and/or obfuscate the true numbers of adverse reactions to the dangerous experimental COVID19 jab take a look at this video.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.