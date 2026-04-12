BREAKING VP Vance in Islamabad Pakistan after 21 hours Islamic Iran terrorists Talks end in NO DEAL

TRUMP Negotiates Iran Global ISLAMIC Terrorists Backed China Russia NWO Against West End Times News current events April 2026 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yvUj-tXa4F0I





ran USA Israel two Week Ceasefire China Russia Iran proxies NWO Axis of Evil End times News Update current events April 2026 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5TdudfZSQzw





End Times Bible Prophecy Jesus declared 2k yrs ago Today's Current Events Coming Great Tribulation youtube.com/watch?v=L7KpJ2TCmb0





Iran Islamic IRGC terrorists reject Ceasefire US Military Must Open Strait Hormuz take Kharg Island current events April 2026 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lshlBH2zJg0





Iran War USA Boots on Ground behind enemy lines General Caine on Operation Rescue F15 Fighter Pilots current events April 2026 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a4CfIfZq1Lg





Trump Resurrection message Miracle being Born Again John 3 Romans 10 Jesus Christ our LORD & Savior Current Events April 2026 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3KuK6ouicro





Trump in Israel Thanks GOD of Abraham Isaac Jacob Peace Plan Gaza ALL living Israeli Hostages Freed End Times Bible Prophecy Update https://odysee.com/@U2Bheavenbound:e/Trump-speech-in-Israel--in-the-name-of-GOD-of-Abraham-Isaac-Jacob-Peace-Plan-Gaza-:d





Jesus Appears After Resurrection to 2 disciples Reveals HE is Alive opens their eyes then disappears https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DbGVhg6sPPI





HE IS RISEN Jesus is Alive HE IS RISEN INDEED End Times Current Events Bible Prophecy Unfolding 2026 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PyVyPJucpFU





Jesus Whipped Carries Cross & is Crucified Jesus death IT IS Finished PAID in FULL For Your LIFE youtube.com/watch?v=OHTf3dw5yQg





Jesus Journey to Calvary Cross End Times U2Bheavenbound Bible Prophecy Olivet Discourse - Holy Week Matthew 24 Jesus declared 2k yrs ago Today's Current Events Coming Great Tribulation youtube.com/watch?v=T5-AiOHHRqo





Jesus Journey to Calvary Cross Curses Fig Tree cleanses Corrupt Religious Greedy Practices at Temple youtube.com/watch?v=IVp7lj9gbWE





Bible Prophecy Zechariah 9:9 written 500 years before this event Jesus Journey to Calvary Cross Bible Prophecy Jesus Rode to Jerusalem on Donkey Hosanna Blessed is HE who comes in Name of the LORD youtube.com/watch?v=pv3Ip6g58uM





Jesus Journey to Calvary Cross 2026 - U2Bheavenbound End Times Updates since 2012 Anointed Calling youtube.com/watch?v=QxaB48X2YEM





Jesus Journey to Calvary Cross GOD of Miracles Deliverance End Times Praise Worship youtube.com/watch?v=C0jhniJQWk4





Left Behind Pre tribulation Rapture Full Movie youtube.com/watch?v=3W_TAx4r0cw





Islamic Muslims Jihad End Times War brings in Mahdi False Jesus the Antichrist Current Events end times news update youtube.com/watch?v=pQ_SLbDYkNs





Iran Islamic Regime wants unHoly WAR with Israel to bring in the ANTI CHRIST End Times News Update Current Events 2026 youtube.com/watch?v=7d_-ZgIkmzw





Islamic Nazi religious unholy War ALERT ALL Muslims PLAN Jihad on infidels Western Civilization 2026 youtube.com/watch?v=uqjdB8uuQio





Tucker Carlson Replacement Theology Lie Biblical False Teaching Current Events End Times News Update 2026 youtube.com/watch?v=EVJ05UXY-8o





Iran War US 82nd Airborne 1 to 3k Paratroopers head to Kharg Island Hormuz US boots on ground ? current events End Times News Update 2026 youtube.com/watch?v=1l7kfUqwYh8





RAW Huge Explosions watch Shockwaves Iran War US Israeli Airstrikes on Ammo depot @ Vahdati Air Base 2026 youtube.com/watch?v=mMU98MPJvb8





Iran Islamic unholy war US B52 Nuclear Capable Doomsday bombers sent to Iran End Times News Update 2026 youtube.com/watch?v=3_6fqQnJ4Q8





IIran Islamic Regime murders 100k 350k injured TRUMP keeps his WORD to Iranians help on the Way end times news update 2026 youtube.com/watch?v=wQa2OUYnZYI





Russia Islamic Iran NATO Islamic Turkey unholy alliance Ezekiel 38 Gog Magog war Bible Prophecy youtube.com/watch?v=s2U_L3kcuwA





Big Wave Surfing Surfers Riding Intense Extreme Surf Big Waves being Surfed Compilation youtube.com/watch?v=QtH-7LR_Uw8





Calvary Chapel Brian & Char Brodersen False Teaching dismiss Israel Present Right to Their Homeland

youtube.com/watch?v=xk0BBOzkaa0





Hybrids Transhumanism Mixing Human Animal DNA Age of Deceit UFO Aliens youtube.com/watch?v=k7UfUphY3N0





Calvary Chapel Pastors many Ecumenical Brodersen Rick Warren Osteen Bethel Hillsong Catholicism youtube.com/watch?v=56wsr7AcvcY





Calvary Chapel Brian Brodersen Ecumenical Pope Francis Catholicism Rick Warren SaddleBack Church Purpose Driven Life False Teaching Apostasy youtube.com/watch?v=Bohtf7mPtM0





Calvary Chapel Brian Brodersen Greg Laurie Rick Warren Levi Lusko Hillsong Bethel promotes Mega Churches Apostasy youtube.com/watch?v=fcGNwxsTKUY





HAARP Chem Trails End Times https://rumble.com/v46gsz2-chem-trails-haarp-military-weather-manipulation-weapons-exposed.html





China Wuhan Lab Genetic Engineering Bio Virus Weapon attack plague Global destruction youtube.com/watch?v=3DdqIwYCRoQ