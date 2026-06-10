Energy as the Solution to Global Problems, an interview with David Morgan

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Could abundant, affordable energy help address some of the world's biggest challenges? As technology advances and new energy solutions emerge, discussions are growing around their potential impact on transportation, infrastructure, manufacturing, and economic development. From resource availability to innovation and efficiency, the future of energy remains a topic of global interest. Explore the opportunities, challenges, and ideas shaping tomorrow's energy landscape. Watch the latest interview and discover perspectives on what could drive the next era of progress.
#Energy #Innovation #Technology #FutureTech #Sustainability
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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