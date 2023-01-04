Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Rebuilding the Wall, Part 2
4 views
channel image
Brenda MacMenamin
Published 21 hours ago |

We have encouragement from Nehemiah as they sought to rebuild their wall! 

"Nevertheless we made our prayer to our God, and because of them we set a watch against them day and night." Nehemiah 4:9

Yes, this is the same yearly challenge, but for 2023! https://brendamacmenamin.com/word/

The next Renewing the Mind course is every Thursday – January 12th to March 16th, 2023 live online (Zoom), 3:00 to 4:30 pm EST: https://teachinghisstory.com/rtm/


Keywords
american historybiblical worldviewchristian education

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket