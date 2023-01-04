Rebuilding the Wall, Part 2

We have encouragement from Nehemiah as they sought to rebuild their wall!
"Nevertheless we made our prayer to our God, and because of them we set a watch against them day and night." Nehemiah 4:9
Yes, this is the same yearly challenge, but for 2023! https://brendamacmenamin.com/word/
The next Renewing the Mind course is every Thursday – January 12th to March 16th, 2023 live online (Zoom), 3:00 to 4:30 pm EST: https://teachinghisstory.com/rtm/
