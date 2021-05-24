© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE UPCOMING NHS PASSPORT APP IS A FULL ON SURVEILLANCE TOOL FOR THE ESTABLISHMENT.
Follow
1
Share
Report
10 views • May 24, 2021
The upcoming NHS (UK) app is a fully fledged surveillance tool for the Establishment.
It's designed to store, not just the vaccine status but also:..
Your ethnic group,
Criminal record and convictions
Civil offences,
Driving offences,
Alleged criminal behaviours,
Threat level,
Even your political beliefs to determine how compliant a citizen you are on par with the Chinese credit score system.
Courtesy of Big Brother Watch, Talk Radio FM.
It's designed to store, not just the vaccine status but also:..
Your ethnic group,
Criminal record and convictions
Civil offences,
Driving offences,
Alleged criminal behaviours,
Threat level,
Even your political beliefs to determine how compliant a citizen you are on par with the Chinese credit score system.
Courtesy of Big Brother Watch, Talk Radio FM.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.