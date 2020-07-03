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Glenn Beck's: Restoring Hope/Restoring The Covenant... Live Screening w/ Resistance Chicks
Resistance Chicks
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16 views • July 03, 2020
Join Leah and Michelle, Resistance Chicks for a live screening of Glenn Beck's Restoring Hope from Standing Rock.
"It's been a tough year, America. Our news media is inundating us with images of destruction, violence, and division in attempts not only to desecrate our nation, but to make us turn our backs on it. That's why now, more than ever, we need to take an up-close look at America's history to remember what it is we're fighting for and how to fight for it with practical action.

Join Glenn Beck, broadcasting from Standing Rock Ranch, as he takes us to Plymouth, Gettysburg, and Federal Hall on an important journey through America's remarkable history to inspire a brighter future. Glenn asks the hard questions of every American. Is this system worth saving? Is there a better way? Where do we go from here, and how do we answer those questions?"

Featuring performances from the Millennial Choirs and Orchestras, David Osmond, a very special children's choir, and guests Bob Woodson, Tim Ballard, David Barton, Burgess Owens, Kathy Barnette, Anna Paulina Luna, and Tim Barton.

► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
►Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: https://www.blazetv.com/glenn


LIVE every Friday at 6:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News Masfaith3.
Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian", commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.
American Patriotism Is the furtherance of the Gospel of Jesus Christ


Leah and Michelle own and run a homestead, God's Little Acre, in SW Ohio where they raise and breed heritage hogs and chickens, keep bees, have fruit and nut trees, a variety of berries, grow their own vegetables and are proficient in permaculture and sustainable homesteading. We teach others how to can, make bread from scratch, grind wheat, butcher hogs and process chickens. Our motto is that God put Adam in a garden, so that must be where man is meant to be happiest.
Contact Us:
Resistance Chicks
P.O. Box 107
Milford, OH 45150
E-mail: [email protected]
www.resistancechicks.com
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks/?eid=ARCbpywOlFr9zqj3YDGWg7F4jVzFaQQweTEsBkVHZ68xc0_wsHnmPR6Bvkmp6ATIPJVAeGG8Guq3hNKb
Twitter:
@ResistanceChics
https://resistancechicks.blogspot.com
Blog Isaiah58Minitries
https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/NEBFWg2yNd5o/

Minds
https://www.minds.com/ResistanceChicks
Brighteon Resistance Chicks
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/resistancechicks
Drop.Space Resistance Chicks
https://drop.space/@ResistanceChicks
Masfaith3 on Sound Cloud download or listen to original songs
https://soundcloud.com/leah-svensson
JoshWhoTV Resistance Chicks
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/5dee32c3cea4b
New Site WG1WGA Masfaith3
https://wg1wga.com/
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