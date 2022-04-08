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When does a Theory Become the Truth?? When PROVEN Using Data that supports it.. Truth LIVES HERE !! (Mirror by Jonathan Kleck)
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30 views • April 08, 2022
Self Evident TRUTH
Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCz3mhI7gcM9jPM19ec_W7Yg
Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCz3mhI7gcM9jPM19ec_W7Yg
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