All Draco avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist elites are hive-mind demon-possessed by fallen angels

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (October 2023). All Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar “Genesis 3:15 seed of the serpent” pedophile cannibal Satanist globalist elites are hive-mind fully demon-possessed by channeled spirit guide fallen angel devils as empty shell mouthpiece puppets, and to try to kill us real Christians, as can be seen in the video of hundreds of them repeating the same phrases in their Satanist mainstream media and dancing together like a Nazi parade or North Korean mass game or a Korean church student dance performance. God’s people have complete unity, but individual uniqueness and individual minds that God has created them with, and they are not robot slaves of the fallen angels’ demon-possession like the Satanists are. End of transmission…





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





Tags:





#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine