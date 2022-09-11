Create New Account
2022 09 11 John Haller's Prophecy Update "The Age of Uncertainty"
Fellowship Bible Chapel
Published 2 months ago |

Another week brings another increase in the acceptable deprivation levels in the US and abroad. People have lost he ability to reason, and reprobate minds are becoming mainstream. When one cannot or recognize his or her own hypocrisy and instead accuse others of doing the exact thing they are actually doing, we know the end of civilized dialogue is near. As such, we know the Lord is also near, and may be about to make some noise.

