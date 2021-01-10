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Internet Censorship Continues: Parler To Go Dark Sunday Night As Amazon Bans It From Their Platform
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86 views • January 10, 2021
The Internet Social Media Purge is continuing as Google, Apple and now Amazon has booted up and comer and new Twitter competitor Parler from Social Media. Here is the John Matze Parler's CEO's message.
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