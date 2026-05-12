Strike on Iranian school was no mistake – 'They wanted to teach officers a lesson' - Prof. Marandi, Mario Nawfal

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Strike on Iranian school was no mistake – 'They wanted to teach officers a lesson'
Professor Mohammad Marandi argues that the attack on Minab school, which killed 168 children, was intentional – the location was clearly marked on every military map.
💬 "The problem was that many of the children at that school were children of officers, and they wanted to teach those officers a lesson. That's what the Americans and Israelis were doing – bombing scientists, academics, families, entire apartment blocks," he said.
He says that on the first day of any operation, the targets are meticulously vetted. The school was listed on all the major apps, both Iranian and American.
But for the Epstein class, 168 children is merely the cost of a 'lesson'.